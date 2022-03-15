Apple’s AirPods Max, the latest iPad mini, and other great deals are available today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s best headphones in the market, as the AirPods Max are currently receiving a $100 discount that leaves them up for grabs at $449. Apple’s AirPods Max come in five different color options, and they are all receiving the same treatment, so you won’t have to compromise. These wireless headphones feature an Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides high-fidelity audio, active noise cancelation, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, and up to 20 hours of battery life. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider the Apple AirPods Gen-3 that are selling for 169 after receiving a $10 discount.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are also on sale. You can grab a pair at B&H Photo Video for $278. These headphones feature hi-res 1.57-inch audio drivers, support for LDAC, AAC, and SBC wireless codecs, up to 30 hours of battery life, and $70 savings. You can also purchase a new pair of Amazon’s Echo Buds that sell for $85 after receiving a $35 discount. The second-generation Echo Buds feature active noise cancelation, up to 15 hours of listening time, and other great features.

We have also found deals on the sixth-generation iPad mini, which is now available for $599 after scoring a $50 discount. This will get you a new model with 64GB storage space and LTE support. The same deal is applied to the purple color variant, and you can also go for the Starlight color option, but it only comes with $20 savings.

AirPods Max Sony WH-1000XM4 iPad mini

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro is also receiving some love, as you can get one for $749 after receiving a $50 discount. This model comes with 128GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support. You can also pick up a new Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch for $240 after receiving a 20 percent discount.

Other deals include the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller for Xbox that sells for $130 after a $20 discount or get the Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller for $100 after scoring a $60 discount.