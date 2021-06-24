AirPods Max

We start today’s deals with the latest AirPods Max that are currently getting an 11 percent discount, which means you get $60 savings, meaning that you can grab a set for $489 on its Space Gray color variant. Now, that’s the best price yet, but you can also choose other color options, as they are all getting some sort of discount, but I’d stay away from the Green and the Silver variants if you want to stay under the $500 price limit.

Now, you can also opt to get a pair of new Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that are currently getting a $30 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $170 at Amazon.com, or head over to Best Buy where the Lava Red version is going for $160. And if you’re still looking for a more budget-friendly option, you can get the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for just $37.89, which will get you $12 savings.

    AirPods Max

    Powerbeats Pro

 

Now, moving on to smartwatches, we have the Apple Watch Series 6 getting an $80 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $349 on its GPS-only 44mm variant that comes with a RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band. However, the Garmin fenix 6 Pro is another great option to consider, and since it’s currently 15 percent off, you can grab one for $550, which means $100 savings for you.

And there are more Garmin options for you to check out, as the Garmin Instinct Solar can now be yours for $321, and you get 20 percent savings, meaning you get $78.99 savings. The Garmin fenix 5 Plus is getting $29.95 savings so that you can get one for $395, and if you’re looking for a more affordable variant, you can grab one for $210, as the Garmin vivoactive 4S is getting a $91 discount.

    Apple Watch Series 6

    Garmin fenix 6 Pro

    Garmin Instinct Solar




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
best-cases-for-smartphones
The best protective cases for smartphones
Smartphone cases come in all shapes and different sizes, and many add…
Best 4K Monitors for Mac
With working from home becoming the new normal for many, you may…
  • Aryan
  • 20 June 2021
  • 08:00EDT
samsung best samsung galaxy s21 colorful cases
These are all of Samsung’s first-party Galaxy S21 cases
Not liking what other brands have to offer? Check out this list of all the first-party Galaxy S21 case options offered by Samsung.