4th of July deals and Prime Day are right around the corner, meaning that we will start receiving even more crazy deals as we head into the weekend. Today, for example, you can take advantage of the latest 18 percent discount applied to Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which now sell for just $450. These headphones normally go for $549, so you can pick up a pair and score $99 instant savings.

Air

Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 The Apple AirPods Max is powered by the Apple H1 chip in each earcup, and it contains eight microphones to cancel out noise. It's one of the best wireless headphones for Apple users, and it can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge. $450 at Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Max are some of the best over-ear headphones you can get, as they feature Active Noise Cancelling, Spatial Audio, and a Digital Crown for volume control. You also get to enjoy Transparency Mode, in case you want to listen to what goes on around you. They’re also very comfortable, and the best part is that their battery will last for up to 20 hours with ANC and Spatial Audio enabled or get more battery life by turning those features off.

Of course, you can also check out the more affordable Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that are now available for $129, thanks to a massive 35 percent discount. These headphones include Apple’s W1 headphone chip, excellent Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 40 hours of listening time, and they’re also compatible with Android devices.

And since we’re talking about Android devices, we must also let you in on the latest discount applied to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, as it is now available for $1,350 thanks to a very compelling 25 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,800, meaning you get $450 instant savings on its 256GB storage model.