Apple’s AirPods Max are getting a $100 discount!

We start today’s deals with several AirPods models that are currently on sale. First up, we have Apple’s most powerful AirPods yet. The AirPods Max are currently receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $100 savings for those interested in picking up a pair. This means that you can get your new pair of over-ear headphones for $449 on their Silver and Space Gray color options. If you want to go for the Sky Blue, Pink, or Green color variants, you will find yourself paying $479, which brings savings down to $70.

Apple’s AirPods Max feature a dynamic driver that provides high-fidelity audio, active noise cancelation, transparency mode to hear what goes on around you, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to make you feel you are between the musicians and their instruments. You also get Apple’s H1 Chip and other great features to give you a fantastic auditive experience.

If you want something a bit more affordable, you can also go for the new AirPods Pro that now come with a MagSafe charging case. These wireless earbuds are available for $197 after a 21 percent discount that will score you $52 savings. These earphones also feature active noise cancelation, spatial audio, and transparency mode. You also get water and sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with their charging case.

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods

And if you want an even more affordable option, you can get the latest Apple AirPods gen-3 available for $169 after seeing a $10 discount. These new and redesigned AirPods look a bit more like the AirPods Pro, but they lack active noise cancelation. Still, you get sweat and water resistance, up to 30 hours of battery life, and Spatial Audio. The previous generation AirPods are still available, and you can grab a pair for $159. In case you’re looking for something even more affordable.