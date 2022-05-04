Apple’s AirPods Max are $100 off

Apple’s AirPods Max were announced back in December 2020, which means they’re more than a year old. They came as an interesting solution for those Apple fans who wanted to find a better way to enjoy their favorite tunes. Unfortunately, they arrived with a rather elevated price tag, which kept them away from most users. However, we know that time is a great ally for those looking to save money, and the latest deals are making the AirPods Mas a bit more affordable than before.

We start today’s deals with some of Apple’s best headphones, as the AirPods Max are currently receiving a massive 18 percent discount that lets you pick up a pair for just $449. In other words, you will be able to purchase a new pair of outstanding over-ear headphones and still manage to keep $100 in your pocket.

Apple’s AirPods Max includes tons of amazing features, including an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio and active noise cancelation to keep you focused on your favorite music, shows, movies, and more.

The AirPods Max also include a very convenient feature called Transparency Mode, which will help you hear anything that goes around you. It is pretty helpful when talking to someone you bump into while walking around, or to help you be aware of cars and other stuff that may be going on around you.

You also get computational audio that combines AirPods Max’s custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for outstanding listening experiences. This also helps you to experience Spatial Audio, which focuses on delivering dynamic head tracking to provide theater-like sound that surrounds you.

The AirPods Max come in five different color options, but we suggest you stay away from the Green variant, as it is the only one that’s not receiving a $100 discount. I mean, you still get to save $70, which leaves this model available for $479, but it is still a $30 difference that you may want to consider before clicking the check out button.