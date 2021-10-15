You can currently get up to $100 savings on the latest AirPods Max over at Amazon.com. The Pink color option is receiving an 18 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $449. However, that’s the only color option receiving $100 savings, as the other models sell for $470 and $489, but they still let you save some bucks.

The Apple AirPods Pro are getting a better discount, as you can pick up a pair for $180 after a $69 discount. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancelation, sweat and water resistance, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Plus, they also come with three sizes of soft silicone tips so that you can see which fits you best. The more affordable AirPods are getting a 25 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $119 with $40 savings.

If you’re not an Apple fan, and you want a pair of great earphones, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Noise that are currently getting a 29 percent discount across the board. In other words, you can get a pair in any of its four different color options for $199 after an $80 discount. If you like over-ear headphones, you can also check out the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones that sell for $249 after getting a $50 discount. These over-the-ear headphones also feature active noise cancelation, and you get up to 20 hours of playback time.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are also on sale, in case you want to get to be a bit more active. They are a great option for those who like to go running, and right now, you can get a pair for $179 after a $20 discount. or get the more affordable Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 after a $30 discount.

You can also score great savings on other Bose products, as the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset is available for $279 after a $50 discount. The Bose Frames are available for $175 with $24 savings on the Alto model or go for the Rondo model, which sells for $119 after $80 savings. Finally, the Bose Frames Soprano can be yours for $224 after a $25 discount.