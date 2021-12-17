Apple’s AirPods Max, AirPods gen-3 and more headphones are on sale

We keep receiving incredible savings at Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up a new pair of Apple AirPods Max starting at $422, which is way better than their $549 starting price tag. Whatever the case, you can pick up a new pair of these amazing headphones in your choice of Space Gray or Green, as the other color options may arrive with a less affordable price tag.

Apple’s AirPods Max feature high-fidelity audio, Active Noise Cancelation to block any external noise. A convenient Transparency mode that will help users keep aware of their surroundings. Spatial Audio may be my favorite feature, as its dynamic head tracking will make you feel like you’re standing in the middle of your favorite artist’s jamming session. Plus, you get a 20-our battery life and other amazing features.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable headphone alternatives. In that case, you can opt for the new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones that are currently receiving a $50 discount that leaves them up for grabs at $279. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are even more affordable, as you can pick up a pair for $248 after a more compelling 29 percent discount that will get you $101.99 savings. Both options will also give you more battery life than the AirPods Max, as the Bose QuietComfort 45 will go up to 24 hours, and the WH-1000XM4 may reach up to 30-hours of listening time.

Apple AirPods Max Bose QuietComfort 45 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless

You can get the same 30-hours of battery life on a more affordable package with the Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones that are seeing a massive 41 percent discount, which means that you can pick up a pair for $148, and you get the same $101.99 savings you’d get with the WH-1000XM4. Finally, the latest generation Apple AirPods is currently available for $140 after a 22 percent discount that will get $39 savings to anyone interested in purchasing a pair.