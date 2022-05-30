Apple’s AirPods are available for just $100!

Apple’s AirPods have been evolving since their first iteration back in 2016. Since then, we have seen the launch of three models of Apple’s more affordable variants and two more powerful options in the form of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Every one of these earphones are a perfect option for any Apple fan, as they deliver some of the best sound and features available on the market. However, they have started becoming even more attractive thanks to the latest savings.

You can currently score a new pair of gen-2 AirPods for just $100 after scoring a very compelling 37 percent discount that translates to you keeping $59 in your pocket. These are the most affordable AirPods on the market, as Cupertino has already launched the new, improved, and redesigned third-generation AirPods that are now available for $150 after a $29 discount.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Apple’s second-generation AirPods come with quick access to Siri, effortless setup, in-ear detection, automatic switching between your Apple products, and more than 24 hours of listening time with their charging case.

Apple AirPods gen 2 Apple’s second-generation AirPods are a cool option for those who want to experience Apple’s amazing sound, long battery life, and Siri functionality without having to pay top dollar

Of course, you can also opt for the Apple AirPods Pro, which are just $30 more expensive than the third-generation AirPods. The AirPods Pro are now receiving a 28 percent discount that will get you $69 savings. These wireless earphones will get you Active Noise Canceling, a Transparency Mode to let you interact with the world, Spatial Audio for immersive sound and Adaptive EQ to automatically tune music to your ears. Further, you also get a new comfortable design for all-day use and three different sized soft tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit, water and sweat resistance, and more than 24 hours of battery life with their MagSafe Charging Case.

Finally, you can also score $99 savings on the Apple AirPods Max that are now selling for $450. These over-ear headphones come with every function found on the AirPods Pro, but you get 20 hours of non-stop music playback and a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit.