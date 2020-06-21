IMAGE: EverythingApplePro

The iPhone 12 series is said to draw power from the new A14 processor, succeeding the A13 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 11 trio and the iPhone SE (2020). As per a DigiTimes report, TSMC will begin manufacturing the A14 chip later this month, alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

The A14 chip will be based on the 5nm process, making it the first commercially available smartphone processor to use this next-generation fabrication technology. Plans for a 5nm-based Qualcomm chip are not known yet, but HUAWEI’s upcoming flagships are rumored to come equipped with the HiSilicon Kirin 1000 SoC that will also be based on the 5nm process.

While a shift to 5nm process will certainly bring its own set of improvements such as higher efficiency, it will further widen the performance gap between iPhones and Android devices. In the past few years, Apple’s in-house processors have been ahead of what Qualcomm’s best chips have to offer, and with the A14, it is likely that iPhones will further assert their dominance as the most powerful smartphones out there.

