Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.

However, we’re not focusing on the latest iPad models, as these new products have also directly impacted the price tag of their predecessors. For example, the 9th generation iPad dropped to just $269, while the more potent M1-powered iPad Pro models can now be found for as low as $749.

You can currently get your hands on a new 9th generation iPad model for just $269 after scoring a very compelling 18 percent discount, which translates to $60 savings. This iPad is perfect for anyone new to the whole iPad experience or Apple ecosystem. I own one, and it is great for what I do, including watching my favorite anime, taking notes, and drawing on Procreate. It comes with a 10.2-inch display, 64GB storage space, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, and WiFi-only support. The best part is that it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, which also transforms this tablet into a very convenient productivity tool.

Apple iPad (2021) The latest 2021 version Apple iPad has a large 10.2-inch display, and it’s powered by the slightly old, but still very powerful A13 Bionic chipset. It has up to 256GB storage, and it’s an excellent device for watching movies and playing games. View at Amazon

Unfortunately, this deal is only available on the Space Gray color variant, which may not be your favorite. Still, that won’t really matter if you’re using a protective case. And if you want the Silver color option, I suggest you go for the 256GB model that sells for $419 after scoring a 13 percent discount that will also help you keep $60 in your pocket. This may also be the best option, as 64GB storage space may not be enough to keep you happy after a while.