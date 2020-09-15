Apple introduced the 8th gen vanilla iPad earlier today, and surprisingly, has kept the asking price affordable at just $329 for the base variant. In terms of upgrades, you get the faster A12 processor and the Neural Engine for the first time in the series. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, complete with the full suite of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection features. Apple has retained the familiar design, but has made a few meaningful upgrades when it comes to the internal hardware. Here’s everything you need to know about the 8th gen iPad.

The display

The 8th Gen iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2160×1620 pixels and a peak brightness output of 500 nits. It comes with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on top and supports stylus input via the Apple Pencil. The thick bezels are here to stay, and so is the Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button. Also, it works in tandem with the in-house Smart Cover and keyboard cases from authorized third-party manufacturers like Logitech as well.

What camera does the 8th Gen iPad pack?

The 8th Gen iPad features an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a five-element lens. It supports features such as Live Photos, HDR and Burst mode among others. It is capable of recording FHD videos at 30fps and slo-mo HD videos at 120fps. On the front, you get a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It supports Live Photos HDR mode (for stills only), and is capable of recording HD videos.

These are the internals

Apple’s new budget iPad draws power from the hexa-core A12 Bionic chip that brings a 40% jump in processing power compared to its predecessor and 2x boost in graphics performance. Plus, it is accompanied by the Neural Engine that boosts the on-device machine learning capabilities, faster Siri performance, offers enhanced photo editing experience and is better suited for AR applications. It comes in two variants – 32GB and 64GB.

There are two mics for calling and video/audio capture and stereos speakers as well. Connectivity is handled by dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.2) and eSIM (in certain regions). It comes equipped with a 32Whr battery that is claimed to last up to 10 hours of web surfing or video watching.

Software side of the 8th Gen iPad

On the software side, it ships with iPadOS 14 that brings a ton of new features such as redesigned widgets, sidebars and redesigned pull-down menus, better native search, a compact calling interface, automatic handwriting detection and detection to txt format, pinned conversations, improved note-taking experience, and more. The Apple Pencil also gets a slew of upgrades with iPadOS 14 such as automatic shape correction, scratch to delete, and the ability to select scribbled text.

Price & availability

The 8th Gen iPad comes in three colors – silver, space grey and gold. You can choose between 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage variants, in both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations. It can now be ordered from the official Apple Store, while shipments begin this Friday. Here’s how much it costs: