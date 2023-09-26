We have more great deals for those looking to save big bucks on the latest tech, as the 5th generation iPad Air is now available for just $500, thanks to a 17 percent discount. This powerful tablet launched with a $599 price tag, but you can now get yours and save $99. This will get you a new Wi-Fi model with a 64GB storage space and tons of horsepower to take on any task you want.

iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available. $500 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you $99 instant savings on Apple’s latest and most versatile iPad around, as the Gen-5 iPad Air is now going for just $500. This tablet includes a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s M1 chip, Touch ID, all-day battery life, a single 12MP shooter on the back, and a 12MP selfie camera for your FaceTime calls. And the best part is that the $99 discount is also applied to the 256GB storage model that delivers the same performance. And if you’re interested in an LTE-enabled model, you’re also in luck, as it starts at $650 for the 64GB model, or cough up $800 and get your hands on the 256GB version.

Apple’s latest iPad Air model is also great for creators because it supports Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, transforming it into a perfect option for those interested in replacing their laptop with a more portable alternative that they can fit almost anywhere.