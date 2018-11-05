iOS

Apple will continue to use Intel modems and give us 5G iPhones in 2020

We have been witnessing connectivity issues and slower speeds on iPhones with Intel modems for a while. Still, Apple wishes to continue working with these modems on its future devices, or that’s what rumors say.

Now we get hints of the first iPhone with 5G connectivity. This device would arrive on 2020 and it would use Intel’s 5G modems. According to an anonymous source that spoke to Fast Company, Apple would be using Intel’s 8161 modem chip in 2020 iPhone models. This chip is supposed to have 10nm technology and it would come to make things right after so many issues with its current 8060 modems. If these new modems would present problems, Apple would be considering to get their modems from MediaTek. This is because of Cupertino’s legal issues with Qualcomm.

In any case, let’s just remember that this is a rumor and that nobody knows for sure how things will turn out in the future. Now, we can only hope that the new iPhone models for 2020 don’t have charging or connectivity issues like this year’s iPhone models.

