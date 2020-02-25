Up next
Amazon is continuously giving us great deals on Apple products, and today isn’t the exception. We start today’s deals with the 27-inch Retina 5K iMac with 8GB RAM and 2TB of storage for $2,099. It also includes a 3.7GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and you get $200 off its regular price.

Buy New Apple iMac

Samsung galaxy A50s

If you’re looking to get a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is now available for $275 with a64GB storage. This lets you save $75, and its an unlocked version that also includes a US valid warranty that will keep you safe for 12 months.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A50

Moto Z4

The Unlocked Moto Z4 with 128GB storage is also available. Right now, you can get yours for $400, which means $100 in savings, and you also get a free Moto 360 Camera Mod.

Buy Moto Z4

JBL’s Xtreme 2 Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is $180 off, meaning you can get yours for $250 depending on the color variant you choose.

Buy JBL Xtreme 2 Speaker

