Amazon is continuously giving us great deals on Apple products, and today isn’t the exception. We start today’s deals with the 27-inch Retina 5K iMac with 8GB RAM and 2TB of storage for $2,099. It also includes a 3.7GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and you get $200 off its regular price.
If you’re looking to get a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is now available for $275 with a64GB storage. This lets you save $75, and its an unlocked version that also includes a US valid warranty that will keep you safe for 12 months.
The Unlocked Moto Z4 with 128GB storage is also available. Right now, you can get yours for $400, which means $100 in savings, and you also get a free Moto 360 Camera Mod.
JBL’s Xtreme 2 Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is $180 off, meaning you can get yours for $250 depending on the color variant you choose.