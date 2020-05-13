We start today’s deals with Apple’s 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display. This is the early 2019 model, and it can be yours for $2,999 after a $400 discount. You would get a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB storage, and 512GB SSD.

Buy 27-inch iMac

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop is also getting a $400 discount. This powerful laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card. It usually sells for $1,800, but right now, you can get it for just $1,400

Buy Razer Blade Stealth 13

You can also get a new VIZIO M-Series Quantum M658-G1 65-inch HDR 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot LED TV for $600 after a $150 discount. You also get a 12-inch high-speed HDMI cable, a $30 value for free.

Buy Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum Smart TV

Sennheiser’s PXC 550 Wireless headphones with NoiseGard adaptive noise canceling will give you up to 30 hours of non-stop playtime. They usually sell for $350, but right now they can be yours for $200 after a $150 discount.

Buy Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless

You May Also Like

Dell redesigns XPS 15, unveils XPS 17 rocking latest Intel processors and NVIDIA GPUs

Dell has finally got rid of the thick bottom bezel on the XPS 15, giving it a more uniform look and cleaner aesthetics.

Upcoming Apple Watch feature will detect panic attacks

The upcoming version of watchOS, possibly on the upcoming Apple Watch, will be able to warn you of panic attacks that are about to happen.

Pocketnow Daily: POCO F2 Pro: They got the Price RIGHT, Here’s Why! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new POCO F2 Pro, cool features in the upcoming Apple AirPods Studio and more