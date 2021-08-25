We start today’s deals with some of the best Apple products available at B&H and Amazon. First up, the latest 24-inch iMac with Apple silicon is getting a $70 discount at B&H Photo Video, which means you can get the M1 8-Core model with 16GB unified RAM, 256GB storage space, and a 24-inch Retina Display for $1,629 on its Silver color option. If you’re still interested in an Intel-powered iMac, you can grab the 27-inch model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,699 after a $100 discount.

If you want to take your work on the go, then you can also check out the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s currently getting a $199 discount, leaving the 256GB storage version with 8GB RAM available for $1,100 in any of its two different color variants. The 512GB storage model is also on sale. You can get one for $1,349 after receiving a $150 discount. It features the same M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 20 hours of battery life. And if you’re interested in Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR, you can get it for $5,499 with $500 savings.

And since we’re talking about monitors, you can also check out the latest deals available on LG monitors that will let you get the 27-inch LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor for $277 after a $123 discount. This monitor features Full HD resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rates. Or get the 38-inch LG UltraGear Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor with 144Hz refresh rates for $1,597 with $203 savings.

And if you’re not into gaming monitors, you can also consider grabbing the 27-inch LG Ergo IPS Monitor with HDR 10 Compatibility and USB Type-C Connectivity for $347. This monitor offers QHD resolution, and its Ergo Stand will allow you to move it around until you find the best viewing angle for your needs. The 34-inch LG UltraWide Full HD display is another option to consider, as it’s getting the same $103 discount as the LG Ergo IPS monitor, so that you can get it for $297.