Apple’s 24-inch iMac, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop and more are on sale today

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac usually receives $50 discounts, but today’s deals let you save $100 on the most powerful variant that comes packed with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. This model is currently available for $1,599, but you will have to settle for the Blue colored variant, as almost every other model is going for its regular $1,699 price tag. If you’re looking for other color options, you can consider the Pink model that goes for $1,646, which will get you $53 savings.

You can also score some interesting savings on the 8-Core GPU model with 256GB storage that comes with the same 8GB RAM. The best savings come with the Orange color variant that is seeing a $100 discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $1,399. The next best deal comes with the Yellow, and Pink color variants go for $1,450. The Blue and Green color options are currently going for $1,480, which means that you still get to save $20. And if you want a more affordable option, you can go for the 7-core GPU model in Green or Silver, as these models are available for $1,249 after seeing a $50 discount.

Other deals include the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop, which sees a 17 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. This means that you can pick up your new laptop with a 14-inch display, a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 32GB storage space, 4GB RAM, and more for just $250. The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is another great option that goes for $295 after a massive 41 percent discount that will get you $204.99 savings. This 2-in-1 laptop comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, a smaller 12.2-inch display, and an Intel Celeron Processor 3965Y. Finally, you can also purchase a new Corsair Katar Pro XT Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse for just $25 after seeing a 17 percent discount on its wired model that will save you $5. And if you want to go wireless, you can also purchase yours for $33 after seeing a $7 discount.