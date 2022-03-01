Apple’s 24-inch iMac, Mac mini, and other great products are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where the latest 24-inch iMac is now available for just $1,450 after getting a $200 discount. This will let you purchase a new model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, its M1 chip comes packed with an 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, which makes it the best option available. However, savings won’t appear until you’re at the checkout. If you want instant savings, you can also get the model with a 7-core GPU M1 chip that sells for $1,199 after scoring a $100 discount. But you will also have to settle for half the storage space, as this option only packs 256GB.

If you already have a decent monitor and the necessary peripherals. Your best option may still be the 2020 M1-powered Mac mini that is also on sale. It currently sees a seven percent discount that translates to $49 savings. However, you will get extra $80 savings at checkout, which means you can get one for just $570. This Mac mini model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage under the hood. If you want to get more storage space, check out the 512GB model, which is now available for $750. Again, you will see $100 instant savings on the product’s landing page, while the extra $49 savings will appear at checkout.

Apple iMac Mac Mini Sony X91J

The Sony X91J smart TV is now receiving a very impressive 29 percent discount, which means that you can get yours for $1,998. In addition, this model comes with an 85-inch LED 4K Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa compatibility, and $801.99 savings.

Other deals include the Luna Controller that now goes for $50 after getting a $20 discount. The Anova Precision Smart Oven is also on sale, and you can get one for $533 after a $67 discount that translates to 11 percent savings.