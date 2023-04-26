Amazon’s latest deals will get you some exciting discounts on Apple’s 2021 iMac. This all-in-one desktop computer is now available starting at $1,237 when you go with the version that comes with Apple’s proprietary M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, thanks to a 5 percent discount that will help you keep $69 in your pocket, but only if you go for the Silver model, as every other color option sells for $1,250, which means you would only be able to score $49 instant savings.

Apple iMac (2021) Get your hands on a new 24-inch iMac that comes with everything you need to start working on your new Mac. The latest M1-powered iMac includes color-matching Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard and more. $1,349 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s iMac arrived with a 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space which is more than enough for most users. You also get color-matching accessories, including Apple’s Magic Keyboard and a Magic Mouse. Of course, you can also opt for the more potent version with an 8-core GPU that now sells for $1,349 thanks to a 10 percent discount that will get you $150 instant savings. This model packs the same RAM and storage space, so you would only have to choose whether or not you need more power. You can also check out one of the latest deals applied to Apple’s MacBook Pro models, where you will find some options with up to $700 savings.

Of course, if you want more affordable alternatives, you can also consider checking out Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini, which now sells for $529 thanks to a 12 percent discount. However, this option doesn’t come with a keyboard, mouse, or display, for that matter.

And since we’re talking about Apple deals, we must also include the latest savings applied to the 10th generation iPad with a 10.9-inch display, now selling for $400, with $49 instant savings. This will get you a new iPad with an Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB storage, and WiFi-only support.