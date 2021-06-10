We keep on getting some terrific deals for anyone who is looking for the perfect present for Father’s Day or for anyone who wants to improve their home office. First up, we have Apple’s 2020 iMac with a 21.5-inch Retina 4K Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Radeon Pro 560X graphics that is currently getting a $399 discount, meaning you can grab one for just $900. Now, if you are wondering, it comes equipped with a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor, but you can also go for the more powerful 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor for $1,200 after receiving a $299 discount. However, you can also get the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 graphics variant with an Intel Core i5 processor, with the same 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $949 with $150 savings.

This new iMac will also look stunning on a new VASAGLE Computer Desk that is currently getting a $40 percent discount, making it available for just $54. It comes with an L-shaped design, so it will be perfect for any corner home office. You can also extend your working space with a new 32-inch Gigabyte curved gaming monitor that’s currently selling for $300 with $70 savings. This monitor features 165Hz refresh rates, 2560 x 1440 resolution, and FreeSync Premium Pro for an awesome visual experience. And you can also grab a new EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset with Noise-Cancelling Mic for $62 after a $37.95 discount, which will support gaming on your PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. However, if you want to share your beats, you can also grab a new Harman Kardon Go+Play Mini 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $268 at Amazon, which sells for $182 less than its original $445 price tag.

Other deals feature the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker single-serve K-Cup Pod coffee brewer that’s now going for $125 after a $45 discount. The Facebook Portal is getting an $80 discount, meaning you can grab one for $99, and the TRAVANDO Men’s Slim Wallet with Money Clip that’s selling for $20 after a $15 discount. Unfortunately, the wallet will only be on sale today, so you will have to think and act fast if you’re interested in getting one for yourself or one for your dad.