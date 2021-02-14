We start today’s deals with the latest 21.5-inch iMac with a Retina 4K display. This PC is currently getting an excellent discount that leaves it available for just $920, and it features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You can also get the Intel Core i5 version and get $150 savings, which will also get you the same amount of RAM and storage space. If you want the larger 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display, you can also get it on sale, as it’s currently getting a $140 discount in its 8GB RAM and 512GB version with a 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, which leaves it at $1,859.

    21.5-inch Apple iMac with Retina 4K Display

    27-inch Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display

Now, if you like to take your work on the go, you may want to consider getting a new laptop. Lucky for you, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GHB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage is getting a $100 discount, meaning you can grab one for just $1,700. This powerful gaming laptop will also give you amazing graphics thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce GTZ 1650 Ti Max-G graphics card. However, you can also step things a notch and get this laptop with a 1080p OLED Touch display for $2,000.

Suppose you don’t really need that much power on your hands, and you want a smaller laptop that will be enough to get simple tasks done. If that’s your case, then you may want to consider the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1, which comes with a 10.1-0inch WUXGA display, a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB SSD with integrated ARM G72 graphics. It is currently getting a $40.64 discount, which leaves it available for just under $240. You may also want to get a new keyboard to go along with your new laptop. Since we already mentioned Razer, you should consider the BlackWidow Elite that’s currently getting a $70 discount, which leaves it available for $100. There are other less expensive options, like the Razer Ornata Chroma that’s selling for $70 after a $30 discount, or grab a new gaming mouse, as the Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse is selling for $31 with $9 savings.

    Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop

    Lenovo Chromebook Duet

    Razer BlackWidow Elite

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
