We start today’s offers with an excellent announcement for Apple fans and anyone interested in picking up one of the best laptops for creators, as the 2023 MacBook Pro models are currently receiving $250 instant savings on the larger 16.2-inch models. This will get you a new laptop for as low as $2,249.

MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch M2 Pro $2499 $2249 Save $-250 The 16-inch version of Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro chip comes with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display that will make everything look amazing, even work. $2499 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s best and most potent laptops are now more attractive for anyone wishing to pick one up, as Amazon’s latest deals are currently shaving off up to $250 on the latest MacBook Pro models. The best savings come with the larger 16.2-inch MacBook Pro, which is now available for $2,249. Typically, you’d find this version selling for $2,499, but this 10 percent discount makes it even more compelling, as it will help you get a new model with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Apple’s M2 Pro chip with a 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU for less.

You can also opt for the larger storage variant, which comes in at 2,450, and $249 in instant savings. This will get you 1TB of storage space and tons of power under the hood to do anything you want. The best thing is that both models come packed with a stunning Liquid Retina XDR Display with an anti-glare coating to help you see things even better.

You can also get the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro, but that will only get you $200 in instant savings if you choose to pick up the 1TB storage variant with 16GB RAM and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display.

Amazon is also giving some love to the 15-inch MacBook Air, which is now available for just $1,099 after the latest $200 discount. And if you’re on a tighter budget, you will find other options starting for as low as $750. The best part is that these savings will get you more than enough cash to take advantage of another great deal since you can now pick up a new Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Illuminated Keyboard for just $105 when you add the $45 on-page coupon. This keyboard arrives with linear switches, a free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, and other amazing features in a low-profile design.