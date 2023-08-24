We start today’s offers with some exciting options from Apple and Samsung, as you can currently pick up a new 15.3-inch MacBook Air for just $1,299 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This will get you a new and powerful laptop with a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s powerful M2 chip with a powerful 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. You also get 8GB RAM, but you can also get yours with 16GB RAM if you feel like you need extra power. Don’t worry about not having enough storage space, as this model comes with three storage options, starting with 256GB, 512GB, and finally, a very necessary 1TB variant.

Apple’s latest iteration of the MacBook Air is also great because it comes with four different color variants to choose from, Apple’s latest design language that makes it extremely lightweight and comfortable to carry around. You also get Touch ID, which is great to help you keep your information safe.

If you don’t feel like you need that much storage space, you can also consider going for the 256GB model, as it is also receiving a $200 discount, making it even more compelling now that back-to-school season is live.

Suppose you’re looking for more alternatives. In that case, I suggest you check out Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro Business Laptop Computer, which now sells for $1,250 after receiving a $200 discount. This will get you a new laptop PC with Windows 11 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 13th-generation Intel Core i5. And since we want to help you become as productive as possible, we have also found another deal that might interest you, as the 32-inch Samsung M70C Series UHD Smart Computer Monitor and streaming TV is now selling for $449 after receiving a 25 percent discount, which translates to $150 in instant savings.

The best part is that you can use all those amazing savings to pick up a new Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD, which now sells for just $100, to give you extra storage in case you need it.