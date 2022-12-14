We have great news for Apple fans as the latest MacBook Air model is now available for an all-time low of $999. This means that you can now pick up your new M2-powered MacBook Air with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and more while saving $200.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you 17 percent savings on the entry-level MacBook Air, which comes with Apple’s latest processor, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a strikingly thin and light design that leaves chamfered edges in the past. You also get a long-lasting battery that will deliver up to 18 hours of battery life and more than enough power to create content and complete your schoolwork. However, you will have to settle for the Midnight color variant, as it is the only model getting this fantastic discount. The Silver and Space Gray models are currently available for $1,149, which means $50 less than its starting price, but it’s better than paying full price.

M2 MacBook Air The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. See at Amazon (US)

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, I suggest you also go for the Midnight variant with a 512GB SSD, as it now sells for $1,349 after receiving a $150 discount. And remember that you can also go for the more affordable M1-powered MacBook Air that’s now selling for $799 thanks to the latest 20 percent discount. You get the MacBook Air’s iconic design with chamfered edges, a smaller 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Apple’s M1 chip, and other cool features.

Other deals will get you 27 percent savings on the ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 Laptop, which now sells for $550, which translates to $200 savings. This model comes with an Intel Pentium N6000 quad-core CPU, a 13.3-inch FHD OLED touch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and more. Finally, you can also check out the Skytech Shiva Gaming PC Desktop, which now goes for $1,500 after seeing a $400 discount. This excellent gaming PC comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics, and more.