iPhone 11 Pro (Image only for representation)
One of the hottest smartphone camera trends that we’ve seen lately is a periscope-style telephoto lens that allows phone cameras to dramatically increase their optical and digital zoom range. Apple has so far shied from this innovation, but things might change with the 2022 iPhone line-up, claims noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has had a stellar track record with predictions related to the Cupertino giant’s future hardware plans.

As per the latest note from Kuo (via Macrumors), Apple has started lining up new lens suppliers for its 2022 iPhones, and two of the names that have reportedly been locked are Semco and Sunny Optical. The aforementioned companies are claimed to be the best lens suppliers in Korea and China respectively.

Notably, Semco will reportedly provide the lion’s share of periscope telephoto lenses to Apple for its future line-up of iPhones that debuts in 2022. It is unclear whether Apple will fit all 2022 iPhones with the telephoto camera hardware, but it will likely be reserved for the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ models for the sake of differentiation.

