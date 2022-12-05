Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.

Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air launched in March 2022, which means that it’s a rather new tablet, even though it has the same design as its predecessor. The only real difference comes with the more powerful processor and the different color options. It also comes packed with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating, a 12MP primary wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, Touch ID, all-day battery life, stereo landscape speakers and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

iPad Air (5th Generation) iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available. See at Amazon

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can get the 256GB storage model for $650 after receiving a 13 percent discount, representing $100 savings. However, you will have to settle for the Space Gray color variant, as the more colorful options aren’t getting any savings today.

Apple’s 2022 iPad Air comes with more than enough power for most content creators, digital artists, and more. Still, if you want more power, you can also consider going for the 11-inch iPad Pro with an Apple M2 chip and 128GB storage, as this option now goes for $749 after seeing a $50 discount. And remember that the latest 10.9-inch gen-10 iPad is also on sale, and you can get your hands on one starting at $399, which means $50 savings for anyone interested in getting one.