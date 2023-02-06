Amazon’s latest offers will help you score big savings on the latest iteration of its 13-inch MacBook Pro. This model was released last year, and even though it may seem identical to its predecessor, it’s not. It comes with a better, more potent processor and other great features that make it the perfect option for those looking for a new laptop with tons of power in a smaller footprint.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 Chip The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more. See at Amazon (US)

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is now better than ever, as it comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which makes it faster and more powerful than its M1-powered predecessor. It also includes 16GB RAM, 512GB, a 13.3-inch Retina Display with up to 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail, a long-lasting battery life that will keep you productive for up to 20 hours, and more. The best part is that this model usually sells for $1,699, but today’s offer will help you get one for just $1,413, which means $286 savings in your pocket.

Of course, there are other options for those looking for a more affordable laptop, starting with the MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop, which is now available for $699, thanks to a 22 percent discount. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen R5-5600H processor, RX 5500M graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. It may not be the most potent option available on the market, but this price tag makes it very compelling.