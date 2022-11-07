Amazon's latest deals will get you cool savings on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro, and other great iPad models

Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.

Amazon is currently selling Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro for $749 after receiving a $50 discount. This may not seem like much, but it’s the first discount applied to the latest model, which comes powered by Cupertino’s new M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU that also packs 128GB storage and 6GB RAM to deliver fast and quick navigation and response.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro is also packed with an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a triple camera setup with a 12MP wide, a 10MP ultrawide and a LiDAR scanner for immersive IR, a 12MP ultrawide front camera with Center Stage, WiFi-6E support, all-day battery life, USB-C connection, and support for the latest Apple Pencil. It is a great tool for digital artists and anyone interested in creating content.

iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro comes with the all-new powerful M2 chipset. It also supports Apple Pencil's new hover feature. View at Amazon

However, more affordable options exist for those interested in less demanding tasks. For instance, you can consider going for the M1-powered iPad Air, which comes with a 13 percent discount, 64GB storage space, and a smaller 10.9-inch display. It currently costs $520, so you can get one and save $79. This model is also compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad to provide a great typing experience and back protection.

Another great alternative comes in a small package, as Apple’s iPad mini sells for $400 after receiving a 20 percent discount that translates to $99 savings. In addition, this model comes with 64GB storage, Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip, up to 10 hours of battery life, and support for Cupertino’s latest accessories. And if you’re looking for the most affordable option, you can also score some savings on the 9th generation iPad, which sells for $299 after receiving a 9 percent discount.