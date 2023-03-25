Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad is currently receiving an 11 percent discount at Amazon.com, which leaves this versatile model up for grabs at just $399 before tax. Unfortunately, you can only take advantage of this deal if you go for the Silver variant, as the others are sold out or selling for $449.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you pick up a new 10.9-inch iPad for less, as the silver version with 64GB storage space and WiFi-only model is available for just $399. This iPad model’s new design makes it look more like the more powerful versions. You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, a single 12MP wide camera on the back, and a 12MP ultra-wide front sensor with support for Center Stage. Touch ID is also part of the package, and it will be helpful to unlock your tablet and perform other tasks that require biometric authentication.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad is also the perfect option for aspiring artists, as it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, which is now selling for $80 thanks to a $19 discount. You can also add a Magic Keyboard Folio to your tablet to make it a more productive device. Remember that it runs on iPadOS 16, which makes your iPad even better and more powerful with new productivity and collaboration features.

Of course, you can also opt for the more affordable 10.2-inch base model, which now sells for just $399 after scoring a 17 percent discount on its 256GB storage model. However, you must settle for the Space Gray version with WiFi-only connectivity. And it’s still a great option for watching your favorite media content, taking notes with the gen-1 Apple Pencil, and more.

You can also opt for the more powerful 10.9-inch iPad Air with Apple’s M1 chip or the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip under the hood, but you will find yourself paying $679 and $820, respectively. They both arrive with 256GB storage space, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and other cool features.