Back in April, a report emerged out of China claiming that Apple has pushed the debut of iPad Pro 5G with a mini LED display to the year 2021. Now, new information from a noted Apple leakster claims that Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro duo will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem that is already fitted inside numerous Android flagships launched so far in 2020.

The upcoming iPad Pros are reportedly codenamed J517 and J522, and will use the new mini LED display technology that promises better contrast and improved brightness output. Also, both the upcoming Apple tablets will be powered by the in-house A14x Bionic chipset that is yet to appear inside any other product from the company.

with mini led and 5G X55 baseband https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

Not much is known about the upcoming iPad Pros that will debut next year, but they’ll likely retain the same design we saw on the 2020 iPad Pro refresh. Also, it is safe to assume that the 2021 iPad Pros will pack a multi-camera setup and the LiDAR sensor as well.