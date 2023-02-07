We have great news for those looking to get their hands on a new iPad, as Apple’s smallest model is currently receiving a 20 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $400. Apple’s 2021 iPad Mini launched with a $499 price tag, improved specs, gorgeous color options, and tons of new features, and the best part is that today’s offer will help you score $99 instant savings on the WiFi-only version with 64GB storage space.

iPad Mini (6th generation) The iPad mini (6th generation) combines the best iPad features into a compact package that's easy to handle and extremely lightweight. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and ships with the A15 Bionic processor. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s 2021 iPad Mini is a great piece of hardware for those who want a large display for watching their favorite content while not having to compromise to carry an oversized display in their bags. This iPad arrives with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and wide color, Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip, Touch ID for biometric authentication, landscape stereo speakers, ultrafast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, up to 10 hours of battery life and support for the second generation Apple Pencil.

However, you can get a larger display and more color options when you go for the 2022 10.9-inch iPad which will cost you $399 after receiving a $50 discount. This model features Wi-Fi-only support, 64GB storage space, an A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, Touch ID, a USB-C connector, long-lasting battery life, and more. However, this model will only support the first-generation Apple Pencil, which is still a handy tool for those who love taking notes or drawing on their tablets.

And since we’re already talking about Apple products, we must also let you in on the latest discount applied to the second generation AirPods Pro that now sells for $200 thanks to a 20 percent discount. If you’re looking for more headphone deals, you can also check out the latest savings applied to Sony headphones that will get you up to 44 percent savings on select options.