Apple has recently launched a new 24-inch refresh of its famous iMac, and it’s already on sale. If you head over to Amazon.com, you will find the latest M1 iMac selling for $1,259, which means you get to save $40 off its regular price. However, this only applies to the Blue color variant, which comes equipped with an 8-core and 7-core GPU M1 chip, plus 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Now, you can also grab a new HP Pavilion desktop PC for $731.01 after a $135.76 discount. This PC comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 4700G processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage space, dual display support, and Windows 10 Home.

    M1 Apple iMac

    HP Pavilion Desktop

 

If you go for the HP Pavilion desktop, you will also find the need to get a new monitor if you don’t already have one. Well, we have also found several LG monitors on sale for you to choose from. First up, a rather affordable option comes as the LG 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD monitor is getting a $103 discount, meaning you can get yours for $297. If you want a gaming monitor, you can grab the LG 27-Inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor for $387 after a $113 discount. However, the best savings come with the LG-49 Inch 32:9 Curved DQHD monitor that’s currently getting a $203 discount, which leaves this massive display available for $1,297.

Now, you can also get a new monitor stand riser with a vented metal base from Huanuo for $10.99. You will initially see this product selling for $19.97 after a $2.02 discount, but you will get more savings when you enter promo code GQ53695V at checkout. And while you are at it, check out the Seagate One Touch 1TB external HHD drive for $50 after a $5.50 discount.

    LG 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD

    LG-49 Inch 32:9 Curved DQHD monitor

    HUANUO Monitor Stand Riser with Vented Metal Base

Other deals feature the Beats Solo Pro selling for just $149, down from its regular $300 price tag, meaning you get more than 50 percent off. The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earphones Black are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for $130 after a $99 discount. And finally, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is selling for $48 with $12 savings. And don’t forget to check out some of the best Memorial Day deals that are currently available for you to save big bucks.

    Beats Solo Pro

    Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earphones Black

    Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

