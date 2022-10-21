Streaming devices are, in my opinion, some of the best products ever made. Not only do they make your old TVs smarter, but they also give you a chance to choose the OS you want to work with in case you’re not enjoying the one that comes with your smart TV. And the best part is that we have found great savings on some of the best streaming devices available on the market, starting with the 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K, and more.

Amazon is letting you save up to 44 percent on some of the best streaming products on the market. This insane discount is applied to the 32GB model of the Apple TV 4K, representing $79 savings. In other words, you can get this streaming media player for just $100. In addition, the 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K comes with a Touch Control, Dolby Atmos for immersive room-filling sound, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip to boost your media experience, 4K support, Dolby Vision, HDR and support for the best streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

However, you can also score significant savings on the 64GB storage variant that sells for $120 after receiving a 40 percent discount. This model usually sells for $199, which means you get the same $79 savings that come with the 32GB model.

Apple TV 4K (2021) AppleTV offers easy access to your favorite streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. It has an excellent user interface and support for Dolby Atmos. View at Amazon

If you’re not an Apple fan, you may also want to check out the latest savings applied to the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is now available for $40 after receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $60, which means you can keep $20 in your pocket. In addition, you get a very fast and responsive user experience, an Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls, and an outstanding cinematic experience in 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. And the best part is that this device will let you install almost anything you want.

You can also score some cool savings on the Roku Express 4K+, which now sells for $36 after a 10 percent discount, or get the Roku Streambar for $113 thanks to the latest 13 percent discount. Both options will support 4K content and the best streaming apps on the market, but only the Roku Streambar will give you an outstanding audio experience thanks to its potent built-in speakers.