This is a great moment to head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the latest M1-powered MacBook Air getting a $149 discount on its 256GB storage version with 8GB storage. In other words, you can pick one up on its Gold color variant for just $850. If you want more storage space, your best choice will also be the Gold variant, as it is the only one getting a $150 discount, but you can get the Space Gray or the Silver color options for $1,100 after receiving a $149 discount. All these models include 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor under the hood. If you want more power, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. You can get the 256GB, 8GB RAM model for as low as $1,169 in Silver after a $130 discount. The Space Gray option with the same storage sells for $10 more, as it’s only receiving a $120 discount.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a new Chromebook, you can pick up the 16GB RAM with 128GB storage option of the Google PixelBook Go that is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor for $947 after a $52 discount. It features a 13.3-inch display and 12-hour battery life. But if you want a more affordable option, you can pick up the ASUS Chromebook CX1 for just $160 with $30 percent savings that will help you keep $70 in your wallet. This laptop features an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 32GB storage, 4GB RAM, and more.

But deals don’t stop there, as we have also found every single color variant of the latest Apple AirPods Max getting an 18 percent discount, which means you can grab a pair for $449, and you get to save $100. In addition, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are getting a 36 percent discount, which translates to $71.99 savings. In other words, you can buy the Black or Silver color option for just $128. And while you’re at it, you can also buy a new second-generation Apple Pencil for $110 after a $19 discount.