Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air, and other great products are on sale

You can currently get $199 savings on the latest M1-powered MacBook Air at Amazon.com. This amazing laptop has more than enough power for most users who don’t need a laptop to create content, and even if you do, it will be more than great. It comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, a backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID for biometric authentication, and more. The best part is that you can purchase yours for just $1,050 on any of its three different color options.

If you can live with less storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that is seeing a $100 discount across the board, meaning that you can get your new laptop with the same 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor for $899. Both these laptops come with an amazing battery life that will keep you going for up to 8 hours, and its new fan-less design makes it slim, light, and perfect to carry around in your backpack.

MacBook Air MacBook Pro Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

If you want more power, you can also opt for the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with 512GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning and other great features. This model is getting a $100 discount, which means that you can get yours for $1,350. Or you can opt for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that is also receiving a $100 discount so that you can get your new tablet for $999. This will get you a Wi-Fi-only variant with 128GB storage and the same M1 processor we find in Apple’s Macs.

And if you’re more into Microsoft products, you can also check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio that is currently seeing a $300 discount, meaning that you can pick up a new laptop for $1,300. This model packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage under the hood.