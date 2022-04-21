Apple’s 2020 M1 MacBook Air is currently $149 off

Apple made a massive impact with the launch of three amazing Macs back in November 2020. These new devices were Cupertino’s first step away from Intel processors in favor of their proprietary silicon, introduced as Apple’s M1 chip. These new processors gave the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini a vast advantage in performance and battery life when compared to their Intel predecessors, making them some of the best Macs on the market. And they have only become more popular thanks to their constant deals, which brings us to the latest offer that lets you save on the M1-powered MacBook Air.

We start today’s deals with a great laptop. Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is currently receiving a $149 discount at Amazon.com. This offer is available on the 512GB storage model that comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip and 8GB RAM, which means that you will be able to take this thin and light laptop home for just $1,050. However, color options are limited to Space Gray and Gold, as the Silver variant isn’t getting the same treatment.

You can also score savings on the 256GB storage model, as it is now receiving a five percent discount that will get you $50 savings. In other words, you will be able to pick up the same amazing little laptop with an M1 chip and 8GB RAM but only half the storage for $949. This is still a great option, and it’s even better for those interested in the Silver and Space Gray models since these are the only variants receiving this discount.

MacBook Air Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air also features a 13.3-inch Retina display, an all-day battery life that will last for up to 18 hours of regular use. It is also more than three times faster than its predecessor thanks to its 8-core CPU, and it also arrives with a fanless design that will help it keep cool and quiet, even when tacking intense workloads.