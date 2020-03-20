Author
The coronavirus outbreak brought the China-based supply chain to a halt, leading to speculations that Apple’s 2020 iPhones might get delayed. As per a new report from Bloomberg, the fall 2020 line-up may not face a delay after all.

“Apple’s next flagship iPhones, with 5G wireless capabilities, are still on schedule to launch in the fall, although that’s partly because mass production isn’t due to begin until May,” the report by Mark Gurman said.

Apple’s assembly units in China were reportedly in crisis mode last month, leading analysts to predict that the iPhone 12 series might be delayed. However, the production lines are expected to start operating at full capacity in March, bringing the fall 2020 iPhones’ debut back on track.

Source: Bloomberg

