Apple’s new iPad Pro lineup will begin pre-orders this Friday, April 30, which means retailers have to start making space for the new devices. In other words, it’s a great moment to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Pro, as they are currently getting some sweet discounts. First, we find the 11-inch iPad Pro getting a $150 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 1TB of storage space on both color variants. If you don’t need that much space, you can get the 512GB option for $999 with $100 savings. The 256GB option is currently selling for $770 in Space Gray with $129 savings, while the Silver option goes for $790, with $109 savings. And if you want the entry-level variant with 128GB of storage space, you can get one for just under $700 on both color options, meaning you get a bit over $99 savings.

The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WiFi-only connectivity is also on sale, and you can get one with $150 savings if you go for the 1TB variant, which means you can grab one for $1,349 in Space Gray or get the Silver option with the same storage capacity for $1,399, which translates into $100 savings. The 128GB variant starts at $900 with $99 savings if you go for the Space Gray version, while the Silver variant will cost you $915.

Now, this investment has to be protected against possible falls, scratches, and everyday use. And this kind of protection gets even better when it comes with up to $100 savings and a built-in keyboard that will make your new iPad Pro a great productivity tool. The Apple Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro is currently getting a $100 discount, meaning you can get one for just $199. The 12.9-inch Apple Magic Keyboard is also on sale, and you can get yours for $299 with $50 savings.