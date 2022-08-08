Amazon seems to want to get rid of its current gen-4 iPad Air stock, as it is currently applying crazy discounts to both WiFi-only and LTE-enabled models

This may be your last opportunity to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Air, as Amazon seems to want to get rid of its existing stock. However, quantities are limited, so you may want to hurry, as we’ve seen the Sky Blue model with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space selling for as low as $432. Other options are receiving up to $149 savings, which means you can get one for $450 if you’re not interested in LTE connectivity.

If you wish to get LTE support, your best choice comes with the Space Gray color option that sells for $613 after picking up a 16 percent discount that will help you save more than $116. Either way, you would be purchasing the previous generation iPad Air that comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, Touch ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, wide stereo audio, support for Wi-Fi 6, and the second-generation Apple Pencil that’s conveniently also on sale. You can currently buy a new gen-2 Apple Pencil for just $99 after the latest 23 percent discount that will get you $30 savings.

Or course, you can make your iPad Air even more productive as you can also add a new Apple Magic keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro to the package. This model will fit the fourth and fifth iPad Air models, which will also make your new tablet a better productivity tool, and the best part is that you can take it home for just $249 after receiving a $50 discount. And don’t worry, Amazon is also thinking about those who have the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, as it is also applying the same $50 discount to the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which now sells for $299.

And suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that comes with a 10.4-inch display, 64GB storage space, and an S Pen included in the box for just $250 after receiving a $100 discount that represents 29 percent savings.