Amazon’s latest offers will get you $250 in instant savings on one of Apple’s best and most powerful laptops on the market, as the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is currently selling for $2,249. Indeed, it’s not the most affordable laptop on the market, but it arrives with tons of power and great features that make it worth every single penny and then some.

You can currently score 10 percent savings on the M3-powered MacBook Pro. This laptop was announced a couple of months ago during Apple’s Scary Fast event, making it one of the most powerful laptops Apple has to offer. It arrives with the latest M3 Pro processor with a 12‑core CPU, a 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. This model will be perfect for those who love the new Space Black color variant, as the Silver option seems to be out of stock at the moment.

However, you can also get one of Apple’s best-selling laptops for less, as the 2020 version of the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space is now selling for $750 thanks to a 20 percent discount and an extra $50 on-page coupon. This option might not be as potent as the Pro variant, but it will also be an excellent option for those interested in creating content.

Another important addition to your creative workspace comes with the 27-inch LG UltraFine UHD 4K monitor, which now sells for $328 after receiving a 14 percent discount. And if you’re more into gaming, you can also consider checking out the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor, now available for $270 with 10 percent savings. You can make your setup stand out even more with Govee’s Gaming Light Strip G1 Monitor Backlight for 27-34 inch monitors, as it now sells for just $35 thanks to an on-page coupon that will get you 50 percent off instantly with your purchase.