We start today’s deals with the new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro. This powerful laptop comes in your choice of Space Gray or Silver, with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, and a 2.6GHz ninth-generation 6-core Intel Core i7 processor for $2,099 after a $300 discount. It also includes an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card with GDDR6 memory, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 11 hours of battery life under normal conditions.

The third generation of the Moto 360 is also up for grabs after a 34 percent discount, which translates to roughly $101 savings. In other words, you can get the luxury stainless steel smartwatch with genuine leather and sports bands in Phantom Black for just $199. Or you can also choose the Steel Grey color option, which is getting the same discount.

You can also save on the Kensington USB 3.0 docking station with dual 4K displays for Windows, Mac OS, Surface Pro, and Surface laptops, which is currently selling for $118, that’s almost $62 off its regular price. This docking station also includes six SuperSpeed USB 31 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet Port, a USB-B port, headphone, and microphone jacks. It will work with laptops that have a USB-A port.

Get more storage space with the PNY XLR8 CS3030 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe internal solid-state drive, which can now be yours for $127.33, with $25.66 savings. You can also get the 2TB SSD for $250 with a $50 discount, or a 500GB SSD for just $70, which would let you save $10.



The LG Nano 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV can be yours for just $700 right now. This Smart TV comes with Alexa built-in, or you can always choose to go with the Google Assistant. You get $160 savings upon purchase, or save $299 off the 55-inch version, which is currently selling for $600.

We don’t usually cover these deals, but this one goes for Star Wars fans, as Amazon is having tons of Funko Pop! Star Wars toys on sale. You can find Baby Yoda, Mandalorian, Darth Vader, and more options starting at $5, so take a look and see if there’s anything you fancy.