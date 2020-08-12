We kick off today’s deals with the new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro. You can buy this powerful laptop starting at $2,99 after a $300 discount. You get a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. However, you can get more power and more storage with the 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor and 1TB storage for $2,449 with $350 savings.

Next up, the LG G8 ThinQ is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at just $400. You get a new unlocked device with 128GB in storage and US warranty. You can also get a new phone for less, as the Samsung Galaxy A51 is selling for $288. You save $111 from its original $399 price tag, and you get the same 128GB in storage, with 4GB RAM, a 48MP quad-camera, and dual SIM support.

You can also get a new Samsung Smart TV, as the 65-inch QLED 4K Q60 series is up for grabs for $800 after a $344.96 discount, or get a 50-inch Class Crystal 4K UHD for $398 after a $32 discount. Buy 65-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Buy 50-inch Class Crystal 4K UHD

The latest 10.1-inch iPad is also available for $310 after a $19 discount. This is the Wi-Fi only version with 32GB in storage in Space Gray.