We start today’s deals with the new Apple MacBook Pro. This 16-inch version includes 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor for $2,149, which gives you $250 savings in its Space Gray version or save $300 for the same device on the Silver option, which leaves it at $2,099.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro Space Gray
Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro Silver

The latest MacBook Air is also on sale. Get the 13-inch 8GB version with 512GB in Silver for $1,199 after a $100 discount. You can also get the Gold version with 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage for $949 with $50 off.

Buy MacBook Air Silver
Buy MacBook Air Gold

The 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB in storage can be yours for just $704.52. This Wi-Fi only version comes in Space Gray with $94.48 in savings. You can also browse more storage and color options to find more savings. For example, the Wi-Fi + LTE version with 1TB in storage in Silver is getting a $349 discount, leaving it at $1,150.

Buy 64GB iPad Pro
Buy 1TB iPad Pro with LTE

Motorola is also starting its Back to School sale, where we find the Motorola RAZR getting a $500 discount, meaning you can get yours for just $999. The Moto Edge+ is available for $800 after a $200 discount, and there are more devices to choose from. Follow the link to see the complete selection of devices on sale.

Buy Moto RAZR
Buy Moto Edge+
See the complete list of Motorola deals

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with a pair of Galaxy Buds is currently available for $600 after a $119 discount. This device comes in Black, with 128GB storage, and it is unlocked for you to use it in the network of your choice.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Finally, we have the Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 after a $30 discount in its 38 mm version. The 42mm version is also getting a $30 discount, leaving the watch at $199 in both color options.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3

