Today’s deals start with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is getting a $400 discount, leaving the 16GB RAM, 1TB storage version with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor in Space Gray for $2,399. The Silver color option is also available, but it will be a bit more expensive since it comes with the same components under the hood, but it only offers a $350 discount.

If you’re looking for a new tablet, the latest 10.2-inch iPad is selling for $299 after a $30 discount. This is the WiFi-only version in its Gold color variant with 32GB. However, you can go for the 128GB version, which is selling for $395 after a $34 discount, again in Gold, since the Silver and Space Gray color variants aren’t getting discounted at all. Now, if you’re looking for an Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Black is getting a $46.31 discount, leaving it at $803.68. This WiFi-only version comes with 128GB in storage space,

Other deals include the BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide curved QHD monitor, which sells for $550 after a $349 discount. Get storage space on the go with Samsung’s 1TB portable Samsung T7 Touch SSD. It is currently getting a $60 discount, leaving it at $170. Philips SmartSleep connected sleep and wake-up light therapy lamp can be yours for just under $200 after $20 savings.

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are getting a $30, leaving them at $150, and if you’re looking to build a PC, the ASRock B550M PRO4 motherboard with support for 3rd-Gen AMD AM Ryzen and future AMD Ryzen processors is selling for $95 after a $20 discount. The Nintendo Switch controller from PowerA, with a Zelda: Breath of the Wild theme is getting an $8 discount, leaving it at $17, and you can also get the dame on sale right now, as it is currently selling for $45, down from its regular $60 price.