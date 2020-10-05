Today’s deals start with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is getting a $400 discount, leaving the 16GB RAM, 1TB storage version with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor in Space Gray for $2,399. The Silver color option is also available, but it will be a bit more expensive since it comes with the same components under the hood, but it only offers a $350 discount.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro Space Gray
Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro Silver

If you’re looking for a new tablet, the latest 10.2-inch iPad is selling for $299 after a $30 discount. This is the WiFi-only version in its Gold color variant with 32GB. However, you can go for the 128GB version, which is selling for $395 after a $34 discount, again in Gold, since the Silver and Space Gray color variants aren’t getting discounted at all. Now, if you’re looking for an Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Black is getting a $46.31 discount, leaving it at $803.68. This WiFi-only version comes with 128GB in storage space,

Buy iPad 32GB
Buy iPad 128GB
Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Other deals include the BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide curved QHD monitor, which sells for $550 after a $349 discount. Get storage space on the go with Samsung’s 1TB portable Samsung T7 Touch SSD. It is currently getting a $60 discount, leaving it at $170. Philips SmartSleep connected sleep and wake-up light therapy lamp can be yours for just under $200 after $20 savings.

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are getting a $30, leaving them at $150, and if you’re looking to build a PC, the ASRock B550M PRO4 motherboard with support for 3rd-Gen AMD AM Ryzen and future AMD Ryzen processors is selling for $95 after a $20 discount. The Nintendo Switch controller from PowerA, with a Zelda: Breath of the Wild theme is getting an $8 discount, leaving it at $17, and you can also get the dame on sale right now, as it is currently selling for $45, down from its regular $60 price.

Buy BenQ curved monitor
Buy Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD
Buy Jabra Elite 75t
Buy Philips SmartSleep
Buy ASRock motherboard
Buy PowerA Nintendo Switch Controller
Buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5: better than expected? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest Google event with the launch of the Google Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a 5G, and more.
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Mini, AirPods Studio U1 Chip Details LEAKED! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming iPhone 12 mini, the launch date for the OnePlus 8T 5G, and more.
Next MWC Barcelona would now take place in June
It seems that the next MWC 2021 event in Barcelona will be rescheduled to be celebrated until June