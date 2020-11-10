We start today’s deals with tons of Apple discounts. First, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage is getting a $300 discount, leaving it at $2,499. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can get it with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,349 with $150 savings. Finally, the MacBook Air Is getting a $70 discount, which leaves the version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $929. Just bear in mind that these are the Intel-powered MacBooks and not the recently launched MacBooks with Apple Silicone.

We will now focus on Apple Watch deals, as the latest Apple Watch Series 6 is getting a $20 discount in the 40mm GPS-only version, leaving it at $379. If you want the larger 44mm version, you can get it for $409 with the same $20 discount. The Apple Watch SE with LTE connectivity is getting a $49 discount in its 40mm version, leaving it at $280. However, the Apple Watch Series 3 is also on sale, and you can get it for $179 in its GPS-only 38mm version with $20 savings.

Gaming mice and keyboards are also on sale today. We find the ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless Aura Sync RGB Gaming Mouse selling for $130 after a $30 discount. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at just $100, and the ASUS Optical gaming mouse ROG Gladius II is getting a $10 discount, leaving it at $40.

If you’re looking for a gaming keyboard, the Cooler Master SK630 White Limited Edition Tenkeyless mechanical keyboard is selling for $74 with $46 savings. AUKEY’s mechanical gaming keyboard is available for $50 after a $10 discount, and you can also grab a Cooler Master MH650 gaming headset for $80 with the same $10 discount.

Other deals include the LG NanoCell 85 Series Smart TV, which starts at $497 with $183 savings in the 49-inch model, $697 for the 55-inch, $897 for the 65-inch, and $1,397 for the 75-inch model, with up to $403 savings. LG’s 27-inch UHD IPS display is getting a $253 discount leaving it at $447, and Samsung’s V-NAND SSD 970 EVO Plus SSD with 1TB storage space is selling for $150 after a $100 discount.