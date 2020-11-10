We start today’s deals with tons of Apple discounts. First, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage is getting a $300 discount, leaving it at $2,499. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can get it with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,349 with $150 savings. Finally, the MacBook Air Is getting a $70 discount, which leaves the version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $929. Just bear in mind that these are the Intel-powered MacBooks and not the recently launched MacBooks with Apple Silicone.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro
Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro
Buy MacBook Air

We will now focus on Apple Watch deals, as the latest Apple Watch Series 6 is getting a $20 discount in the 40mm GPS-only version, leaving it at $379. If you want the larger 44mm version, you can get it for $409 with the same $20 discount. The Apple Watch SE with LTE connectivity is getting a $49 discount in its 40mm version, leaving it at $280. However, the Apple Watch Series 3 is also on sale, and you can get it for $179 in its GPS-only 38mm version with $20 savings.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6
Buy Apple Watch SE
Buy Apple Watch Series 3

Gaming mice and keyboards are also on sale today. We find the ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless Aura Sync RGB Gaming Mouse selling for $130 after a $30 discount. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at just $100, and the ASUS Optical gaming mouse ROG Gladius II is getting a $10 discount, leaving it at $40.
If you’re looking for a gaming keyboard, the Cooler Master SK630 White Limited Edition Tenkeyless mechanical keyboard is selling for $74 with $46 savings. AUKEY’s mechanical gaming keyboard is available for $50 after a $10 discount, and you can also grab a Cooler Master MH650 gaming headset for $80 with the same $10 discount.

Buy ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless gaming mouse
Buy Logitech G502
Buy ASUS Gladius II gaming mouse
Buy Cooler Master SK630 White mechanical keyboard
Buy AUKEY mechanical gaming keyboard
Buy Cooler Master MH650 gaming headset

Other deals include the LG NanoCell 85 Series Smart TV, which starts at $497 with $183 savings in the 49-inch model, $697 for the 55-inch, $897 for the 65-inch, and $1,397 for the 75-inch model, with up to $403 savings. LG’s 27-inch UHD IPS display is getting a $253 discount leaving it at $447, and Samsung’s V-NAND SSD 970 EVO Plus SSD with 1TB storage space is selling for $150 after a $100 discount.

Buy LG NanoCell Smart TV
Buy LG 27-inch monitor
Buy Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 1TB

You May Also Like
OnePlus_8T_Cyberpunk_2077_Edition
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition to be launched on November 2
The specifications are likely to remain the same as the standard OnePlus 8T.
New OnePlus Watch delayed indefinitely?
It seems that the OnePlus Watch may take longer to arrive, as new rumors suggest that the device has been delayed
ZTE Blade A3Y
The $49 ZTE Blade A3Y comes to Verizon’s Yahoo Mobile
ZTE has announced a new entry-level Android smartphone in the US. The…