16-inch MacBook Pro screenshot from Apple video

May has just begun and comes with some great deals on some of the most powerful laptops in the market. Apple’s largest 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently getting a $300 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $2,499. This will get you an Intel Core i9 powered laptop with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Now, you can get this laptop for less if you grab the version with an Intel Core i78 processor and 512GB of storage space since it sells for $2,199 after a $200 discount.

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are also on sale, and you can check them out here, but these models are usually limited to 512GB of storage space on various retailers. However, you can still get a 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage space if you grab the previous model with an Intel Core i5 processor, which is getting a $200 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $1,799. You can get more power from the Intel Core i7 variant, but this one comes with 512GB of storage space for $1,599 after the same $200 savings. Both of these models come equipped with 16GB RAM under the hood. And you can enjoy working for hours on your new laptop in a new Amazon Basics Office Chair that’s currently getting an $11.88 discount, meaning you can grab one for $143.14.

    16-inch MacBook Pro

    13-inch MacBook Pro

    Amazon Basics Office Chair

We have also found some nice accessories for those who are looking for a new night light for your kid’s room. The Projectables Star Wars LED Night Light Projector is getting a $2.66 discount, which means you can grab one for $15.33. This mini Death Star will project a 3ft image onto the ceiling, wall, or floor, and it comes with a light-sensing technology that turns it off during daylight. The Star Wars LED Night Light 2-pack of the Mandalorian and Grogu is also on sale, and you can get yours for $9.79 with 1.20 savings. Or get the Star Wars Lightsaber Power Failure LED Night Light for $13.00 with $1 savings, or go for R2-d2 that’s up for grabs at just $12.31.

    Projectables Star Wars LED Night Light Projector

    Star Wars LED Night Light

    Star Wars Lightsaber Power Failure LED Night Light

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

