We start today’s deals with several Apple products on sale. You can currently find Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor for $2,499 after a $300 discount. However, the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can get it for just $1,429 after a $70 discount. This gives you a laptop powered by a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space. Apple’s MacBook Air is also on sale, and you can get one with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $929 with $70 savings.

Other Apple deals include the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, which are now getting $20 discounts in several GPS-only and LTE variants. For example, you can get the new Watch Series 6, 40mm, GPS only version for $379, of get LTE connectivity with the Watch SE for $309. You can also grab a pair of Apple Airpods Pro, which are still available for $200 after a $49 discount.

You can also find Samsung Galaxy Tabs deals, as the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with 128GB storage in its WiFi-only version is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $750, or get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the same storage and the same $100 savings for $330.

Other deals include Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet, which is now selling for $229 after a $70 discount. You can also get yourself Logitech’s G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard for $180 after a $50 discount, and you can pair it up with the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $100 with the same $50 savings.