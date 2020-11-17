We start today’s deals with Apple’s late 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro in Space Gray, which is getting a $550 discount, meaning you can get a powerful laptop with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 64GB RAM, and 1TB storage space for $3,349. However, there are more options starting at $2,149 at B&H, or you can choose to get a new 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display for $1,649, which gets you 256GB SSD storage, 8GB RAM, and a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor.

We then head over to Walmart, where early Black Friday deals are live and they offer the Apple Watch Series 3 for $179, down from $199. Apple’s AirPods Pro can be yours for $200 with $49 savings. You can also find the Google Nest Mini for $29 with a $20 discount and media streaming devices for you to choose from.

We also find tons of Amazon devices on sale, including the all-new Echo Dot, which lets you save $20 when you buy two devices and use promo code DOT2PACK. They are currently selling for $50, but buying two will leave each smart speaker at $40. You can also get the Echo Dot with clock for $60 or two for $100 when using the same code mentioned above.

We also find several deals on smart TVs, such as the Samsung 75’inch Class QLED Q70T series 4K UHD smart TV, which is selling for $1,498 with $702 savings. The smaller 55-inch version is also on sale, and you can get it for just $798 with a $100 discount on Amazon. However, you can head over to Best By to find the LG NanoCell 85 Series 65-inch Smart TV for $99 with $200 savings, or the 55-inc options from TCL that will cost you $250 with a $150 discount.

Other deals include the Wacom Intuos Pro drawing tablet for $400 with $100 savings, the Acer Chromebook Spin for $549 with an $80 discount. We also find a couple of monitors, as the LG 34WL85C-B 34-Inch UltraWide curved WQHD IPS monitor is now available for $760 with a $40 discount, or the 49-inch Acer EI491CR Pbmiiipx 49” curved DFHD monitor with a $199 discounts, leaving it at just $700.

