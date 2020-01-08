Amazon is always giving us some exciting deals, and this time its no exception. Right now, you can get the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, a new Fitbit Charge 3, or some accessories to make the TV in your living room stand out.

The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor is available for $2,187.92. That’s $211.08 off its regular pricing, and you can still get an extra $50 off upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

The Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker is also on sale for $99.95, which translates to $50 in savings. You can choose between the Rose Gold/Blue Grey or Black color options and remember that you can get up to 7 days of battery life depending on how you use it.

Buy Fitbit Charge 3

The PDP Universal Media Remote Control for PS4 is also on sale for $21.99, that’s $8 in savings, and you can use this remote to control your PlayStation 4 system and up to three additional devices.

Buy PS4 Universal Media Remote

You can also give extra color to your living room. The LED TV Backlights with Remote, Govee RGB LED Strip Lights USB Powered will give your 40-60-inch TV up to 20 different colors. It also comes with Music Sync, making the Grove Strip sense outside color and change colors along with the music.

Buy Govee lights